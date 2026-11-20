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There is a certain thrill in spotting a dollar bill on the ground. It's free money! Well one lucky person found a Georgia O'Keeffe painting in her aunt's closet, under a pile of fur coats. The Smithsonian magazine reported the painting, "Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I," is part of a three-part series based on Keeffe's time in northern New Mexico. O'Keeffe has described her time there as particularly impactful.

/ Georgia O'Keeffe's "Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I" (Screenshot captured on Christie's auction page)

The woman's aunt received the painting as a graduation gift from her parents way back when. They bought it for $3,800. That's the equivalent of $42,000 in today's dollars. This week, it sold at Christie's for $4,878,000 million. Double check your closet, people.

Coming up:

Why old software is so risky

Why Steam is pulling in less revenue from NEW games

What cohost Adrian Ma is reading this week

News We're Watching

This has been a long and strange week of outages from United Airlines to Apple Pay to the F.A.A. It's got many people thinking about this seemingly omnipresent threat of cyberattack. The agencies and companies experiencing the outages insist they're unrelated to cyberattacks. But there is a lot of concern right now about how vulnerable the U.S. is to these digital threats with the combination of fast-growing AI and decidedly fragile infrastructure.

Case in point, earlier this month, Europe faced ANOTHER hack on its supermarket refrigeration. Grocery stores and butcher shops across seven countries saw their fridges and freezers turned up to more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

It wasn't some complicated, sophisticated attack. It was hackers that found a vulnerability in old software. A vulnerability that had existed for a long time.

"That's where attackers see a big opportunity," said Aaron Mitchell, CEO of HeroDevs. "That's an easy way for me to get access and start to do some real damage."

After all, there is a lot of old software out there. Ones that touch utilities, hospitals, and critical infrastructure - or airlines. In some cases, companies didn't feel much urgency to address security gaps.

JOHAN NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images / AFP Employees empty freezers after a hacker attack raised the temperature in the freezers to 50 degrees Celsius (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP via Getty Images) / Sweden OUT

HeroDevs is a cybersecurity firm that does the addressing FOR companies. They help maintain support for a certain kind of software called open-source. When a software reaches end-of-life, and a company has moved on to new ideas, they might pay HeroDevs to maintain it and (importantly!!) patch vulnerabilities.

That could be more important than ever because AI is helping find a record number of these vulnerabilities. Last week, VulnCheck, a cybersecurity consulting firm, posted that more than 100,000 vulnerabilities have been found and disclosed so far this year, more than double than 2025. Hackers are exploiting vulnerabilities 33% faster compared to 2025.

In other words, vulnerabilities in outdated software are a prime target for hackers.

"About half of all exploits that happen, known exploits of a vulnerability, are happening on versions that are no longer supported by the maintainer," said Mitchell. "That number is rapidly growing."

This is a problem because countless websites, companies, and governments have outdated software somewhere.

Just last month, AI discovered two flaws in a programming language known as PHP that's built more than two-thirds of websites. The flaws could give a bad guy total access and even remote control of a web server without a password. An alert went out with a patch for every software to download.

"It was a huge deal, and for the whole week the whole internet was kind of on fire trying to get this thing patched," said Mitchell.

Still, in some cases, Mitchell said there were documented cases of websites that DID get exploited.

This is one example of how a small entrance for bad guys can be so dangerous. But these little doorways keep popping up. On Tuesday, an AI company revealed a critical vulnerability in Java known as Java4Shell prompting websites and companies to quickly take actions to patch against it.

As we can see and perhaps even feel, hackers are taking advantage. The most common cyberattack on utilities involves outdated software. Early this month, a cyberattack hit French blood banks, looking to increase temperatures using a similar tactic to the refrigeration hacks, although French authorities caught the attack in time and stopped it.

Richard Horne, the head of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre said that "vulnerabilities that have been tolerated for far too long." In 2028, the UK predicts AI cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

For now, Aaron Mitchell says, exploitation of vulnerabilities isn't taking off as much as it could be, "but every day that goes by, we get that much closer to the edge."

Just yesterday, Axios reported President Trump's National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross will be leaving his role. He did not want to serve an additional two-year term, leaving an important role to be filled.

Today's Indicator

We got this economics podcast before GTA VI

If you HAVEN'T listened: This is the week of Grand Theft Auto VI. The wildly hyped game has already collected more than $1.5 billion in pre-sales. But the game itself is almost like a cover charge for an entire digital world, and, importantly, economy.

"Take-Two Interactive learned from GTA V that selling a product at retail is great, but better yet, what if you could continue to sell expansions and in-game events and items over a longer term?" said Joost van Dreunen, a professor at the NYU Stern School of Business.

RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP via Getty Images / AFP Banner announcing the release of the new Grand Theft Auto VI in Berlin on November 17, 2026 (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP via Getty Images)

GTA VI isn't launching its story mode with micro-transactions. That will likely come with the online mode of the game, expected to be released next year. The story mode can hook players into the world, and the online mode can keep them there. THEN you might start wanting to buy a few things. In the current GTA Online, based in the previous game's world, you can buy a digital yacht for $100 real US dollars.

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE

If you HAVE listened: Overall, Steam is doing just fine, but in 2024, new releases accounted for just 29% of Steam revenue. In 2025, 27%. This year, it's down to 21%, according to the Alinea Insight substack.

To reporter Ricky Mulvey, this means people might not want new games and GTA VI is an exception to the rule.

"What is the purpose of playing a game? Not just the coolest, most advanced graphics," Ricky said. "I want to talk to my friends"

Other reasons back catalogue items are doing well: they're a fraction of the price. Plus, who can keep up with the latest and greatest console?

Rest of the Week

Listener Mailbag

Listener Chris Browett sent in a question from Virginia Beach, VA

Question: Longtime fan, and I really enjoyed the episode on the death of the sitcoms. I've been rewatching old shows lately and just finished White Collar. It made me realize how much I miss full length seasons. They give you something to look forward to week after week. Eight episode seasons are over before they even start. The new economics make sense for most shows, but what about the big franchises like Star Wars, where Disney earns money from licensing and merchandise anyway? More episodes would mean more material to sell around, so why not lean into longer seasons? As streaming bills creep toward a regular cable bill, do you think that math changes?

Reporter Ricky Mulvey's Response

Hi Chris! Glad you enjoyed the episode and thanks for writing in. You're kind of describing an economic concept called "marginal utility". Or how much enjoyment do you get from your tenth episode of a binge watch versus the eighth? I imagine that this is the concept that the streaming execs are looking at too.

How much more likely are you to buy a Star Wars shirt after five episodes or ten? Does it matter?

Add into this the incredible cost of some streaming shows. Disney's Andor cost more than $20 million per episode. I think these higher production costs are a key reason why you see shorter seasons too.

And I think that as streaming bills creep toward cable bills the move is to live events. Streamers are looking to give you a reason to watch live and not cancel. You've seen this with Netflix adding the WWE and the Women's World Cup in 2027, Apple adding Formula 1, and Amazon with Thursday Night Football.

Cheers,

Ricky

In Our Spare Time

Co-host Adrian Ma read The Hot Young Widows Club

Recently, I read a book that deeply resonated with me called The Hot Young Widows Club.(Okay, actually, I listened to the audiobook. But I've been assured by various totally unbiased friends that listening to audiobooks counts as reading.) This memoir by Nora McInerny, written after she lost, in quick succession, a pregnancy, her husband, and her father, is one of the sharpest articulations of grief that I've ever read (or listened to).

And somehow, amazingly, it is also funny. This book made me cry. And laugh. And very often, cry and laugh at the same time. She manages to vividly capture the soul-wrenching pain and messiness of grief, while telling it to you in a comforting, conversational style, like you're commiserating with a best-friend over bottomless cups of diner coffee. If you've lost a partner, or are wondering how to support someone who has, I think you'll find this book helpful.

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