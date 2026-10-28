-
Commentary: On a flight to Israel, KETR's Jerrod Knight witnessed strangers speaking different languages come together to help a passenger experiencing a medical emergency.
-
Princeton City Manager Derek Borg could be excused if he cannot quite get rid of the smile that creases his face.After all, he is overseeing a fundamental change in the way City Hall operates, starting with the venue where the wheels of local government will keep turning.
-
If there is a greater political icon in Northeast Texas than the late Sam Rayburn, then he or she needs to be discovered and unveiled for the world to…
-
I want to hand out a shout to endorse a decision by Texas A&M University/Commerce President Mark Rudin.What did he do? He has declared that all students,…
-
Those of you who know me best will understand that I am an eternal optimist. I tend to see the best in people; too often, I admit that they let me down.My…
-
Forgive me if I am getting ahead of myself, but I want to lay down an important marker while the world watches the Taliban take control of Afghanistan…
-
It appears that Baylor University is going to avoid any further sanctions stemming from a scandal that broke out on the campus a few years ago, costing…
-
Americans have received another textbook lesson on how scandalous “distractions” interfere with politicians who sign on to govern and to care for the…
-
A major part of me wants to believe that a critical health-care decision in Commerce is an unavoidable consequence of the current Delta variant outbreak…
-
If you want a crystal-clear example of just how petulant partisan politicians can get, you need look no further than than the Dallas County…
-
Northeast Texans no doubt recall some of the pithy wisdom issued by the late son of Mount Vernon, “Dandy Don” Meredith, who used to chirp on “Monday Night…
-
The effort to shield the men and women who worked with our fighting forces in Afghanistan is a noble effort that must be pursued at full…