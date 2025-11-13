Commerce Tigers Football Sponsorship

© 2025 88.9 KETR
88.9 KETR broadcasts Commerce Tigers Football each fall, and is seeking corporate support and underwriting to fund the broadcasts.
Support Commerce Tigers Football on 88.9 KETR

Underwriting Packages – Fall 2025

 Flagship Sponsor – $5,000

  • Name-only billboard at the top of EACH HOUR of Tigers Football & Friday Night Scoreboard Program
  • One :20 underwriting spot in each non-football-game hour of the Scoreboard Program
  • One :20 spot in EACH QUARTER of the football game
  • Two :20 spots at halftime, one :20 spot postgame
  • Billboards at halftime, postgame, and final wrap-up
  • Logo placement on ketr.org (if provided)
  • Social media recognition at start and end of season
  • LIMITED TO 2 SPONSORS

Premier Sponsor – $2,500

  • Billboards at: top of Scoreboard Show, top of Football Broadcast, halftime, postgame, final wrap-up
  • Two :20 spots in run-up to kickoff
  • One :20 spot in each half, one at halftime, one postgame, one in Scoreboard Program after game
  • Listing (no logo) on ketr.org sponsor page

Community Sponsor – $1,000

  • Billboards at: top of Scoreboard Show, halftime, and final wrap-up
  • One :20 spot in run-up to kickoff
  • One :20 spot in each half, one at halftime, one postgame (before final wrap-up)
  • Shared billing with other Community Sponsors

To reserve your sponsorship or request more information, contact:
Jerrod Knight – General Manager
Email: jerrod@ketr.org | Phone: 903-886-5840

Or complete this quick sponsor interest form.