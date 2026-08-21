Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum Gun Show
Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum Gun Show
The Museum's gun show is coming up on September 12th & 13th and will be held at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Show hours on Saturday will be from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., and on Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission will be $10 adults for a weekend pass, $5 for 12-17 yr. olds; under 12 free (children must be accompanied by an adult).
There are also still a few vendor tables left. Contact the museum for more information or visit the museum's website.
Fletcher Warren Civic Center
$10 adults for a weekend pass, $5 for 12-17 yr. olds; under 12 free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum
903-450-4502
amacm@att.net
Fletcher Warren Civic Center
5501 Business Hwy. 69 SGreenville, TX, Texas 75402
903-457-3100