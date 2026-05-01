The Bonham Quilt Hop and Fiber Arts Show is a city-wide event, and we are honored to take part once again. Visit our site on July 24th or July 25th for free first-floor tours of the quilt display areas of the Sam Rayburn House during this event - full tours of the house are not available on these days. We will display quilts from the Magoffin Home State Historic Site this year. These quilts will be on display before and after the event, but you will need to join one of our regular self-guided tours to see the quilts on days other than the Quilt Hop event.