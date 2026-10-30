Christmas Parade of Lights Greenville

The City of Greenville presents its annual Christmas Parade of Lights on Friday.

Starting at 6, rain or shine, and proceeding through downtown Greenville.

Awards will be given for Best in Parade, Best Use of Theme, Best Use of Lights, Best Classic Car, Best Modern Car, and Most Original.

Santa Claus will also make a special appearance.

Registration to participate in the parade is due by December 1st.

To sign up to participate in the parade, you can visit the Greenville TX Parade Webpage.