Commerce National Night Out Fall Festival
Commerce National Night Out Fall Festival
Commerce Police and Fire Departments present National Night Out: Fall Festival Edition, a free night of family fun. Enjoy activities including a pumpkin painting content with winners announced at 7pm in various age brackets, and a photo contest with two chances to win. There will also be inflatables, games, music and more.
Bring the whole family and celebrate National Night Out at Commerce City Park!
Commerce City Park
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Commerce Police Department
(903) 886-1139
Commerce City Park
1907 Park St.Commerce, Texas 75428
9034567965
sandy.kimbrough@tamuc.edu