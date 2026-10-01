© 2026 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commerce National Night Out Fall Festival

Commerce National Night Out Fall Festival

Commerce Police and Fire Departments present National Night Out: Fall Festival Edition, a free night of family fun. Enjoy activities including a pumpkin painting content with winners announced at 7pm in various age brackets, and a photo contest with two chances to win. There will also be inflatables, games, music and more.

Bring the whole family and celebrate National Night Out at Commerce City Park!

Commerce City Park
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Commerce Police Department
(903) 886-1139
commercetx.org
Commerce City Park
1907 Park St.
Commerce, Texas 75428
9034567965
sandy.kimbrough@tamuc.edu