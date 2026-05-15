ETAMU Planetarium Friday Shows

Reservations accepted until Noon on Friday

Reserved tickets will be held until 10 minutes before showtime.

7:00 PM – The Stellars: Mission Green

A fun-filled adventure for audiences of all ages that highlights the importance of protecting and caring for our planet.

8:00 PM – Phantom of the Universe

Explore one of the greatest mysteries in modern science: dark matter. Travel from the discovery of this invisible substance to the cutting-edge experiments of today, including the Large Hadron Collider, in this visually stunning planetarium experience.

Admission is $5.00 per person, per show

Seating is limited to 81 guests.

To reserve seats for Friday's shows, call 903-468-8650 or email Planet@etamu.edu.

The ticket office will open 30 minutes prior to the first show on both days!