ETAMU Planetarium Friday Shows
ETAMU Planetarium Friday Shows
Reservations accepted until Noon on Friday
Reserved tickets will be held until 10 minutes before showtime.
7:00 PM – The Stellars: Mission Green
A fun-filled adventure for audiences of all ages that highlights the importance of protecting and caring for our planet.
8:00 PM – Phantom of the Universe
Explore one of the greatest mysteries in modern science: dark matter. Travel from the discovery of this invisible substance to the cutting-edge experiments of today, including the Large Hadron Collider, in this visually stunning planetarium experience.
Admission is $5.00 per person, per show
Seating is limited to 81 guests.
To reserve seats for Friday's shows, call 903-468-8650 or email Planet@etamu.edu.
The ticket office will open 30 minutes prior to the first show on both days!