© 2026 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.

ETAMU Planetarium Friday Shows

ETAMU Planetarium Friday Shows

Reservations accepted until Noon on Friday
Reserved tickets will be held until 10 minutes before showtime.

7:00 PM – The Stellars: Mission Green
A fun-filled adventure for audiences of all ages that highlights the importance of protecting and caring for our planet.

8:00 PM – Phantom of the Universe
Explore one of the greatest mysteries in modern science: dark matter. Travel from the discovery of this invisible substance to the cutting-edge experiments of today, including the Large Hadron Collider, in this visually stunning planetarium experience.

Admission is $5.00 per person, per show
Seating is limited to 81 guests.

To reserve seats for Friday's shows, call 903-468-8650 or email Planet@etamu.edu.
The ticket office will open 30 minutes prior to the first show on both days!

ETAMU Planetarium
$5
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
ETAMU Planetarium
2201 W Neal St.
Commerce, Texas 75428
903.468.8652
planet@etamu.edu
https://www.etamu.edu/planetarium/