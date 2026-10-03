Fossil Day

We will be meeting at the site of the new Fossil Park (If you haven’t been in a while, the old park at 2990 is closed). Location is on the southwest side of the North Sulphur River. (GPS coordinates: 33°27'45.0"N 95°52'41.5"W). Signs are posted to help guide you. From Ladonia on Hwy 34, go East on FM64 towards Pecan Gap, then go left on FM904 till you get almost to the river. Parking will be on the left.

This is a come and go event, and there will be plenty of space to park. We will have an area roped off for displays and a food vendor. Porta potties will be available.

Come join us to see an amazing display of fossils that have been found in and around the North Sulphur River and talk to the pros. Dress for exploring in the river. Bring mud boots in case it's muddy, and a walking stick is always good to have.

If you go hunting for fossils, bring them back up to the pros so they can help you ID them!

Mick Tune and Dallas Paleontological Society will have members here to help identify what you have found in the past or that day. Be prepared to explore the river and look for fossils!

