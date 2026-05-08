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Free Concert : Remy Reilly at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library

Free Concert : Remy Reilly at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library

Remy Reilly is an indie pop singer/songwriter from Dallas.

This outdoor concert will run form 7 to 8:30 outside of the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library.

All ages are welcome, and admission is free. Concessions will be available on-site for purchase.

W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
1 Lou Finney Blvd.
Greenville, Texas 75401
(903) 457-2992
wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us
https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/