Funfest - Royse City Chamber Community Festival
Funfest - Royse City Chamber Community Festival
The 36th Annual Royse City Chamber FunFest includes an Art Bike Parade and Show, a KidZone , a Chili Cook-Off, games, live entertainment and music, vendors, and more.
A full schedule of events is available at the Royse City Chamber website.
Ouida Baley Middle School
Free
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Royse City Chamber of Commerce
(972) 636-5000
info@roysecitychamber.com
Ouida Baley Middle School
1310 TX-66Royse City, Texas 75189