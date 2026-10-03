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Funfest - Royse City Chamber Community Festival

Funfest - Royse City Chamber Community Festival

The 36th Annual Royse City Chamber FunFest includes an Art Bike Parade and Show, a KidZone , a Chili Cook-Off, games, live entertainment and music, vendors, and more.

A full schedule of events is available at the Royse City Chamber website.

Ouida Baley Middle School
Free
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Royse City Chamber of Commerce
(972) 636-5000
info@roysecitychamber.com
roysecitychamber.com
Ouida Baley Middle School
1310 TX-66
Royse City, Texas 75189