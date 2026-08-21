Golden Oldies Movie Night

Join the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum on Saturday, August 29th at 5 p.m. at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum for a showing of the 1947 Western film Rustlers of Devil's Canyon.

Admission to the movie is free and popcorn and soft drinks will be served. For additional questions contact the Museum at (903) 450-4502.

Movie description:

Red Ryder returns from the Spanish American war to find rustlers in control. When homesteaders arrive, they start a fight between them and the ranchers. Red tries to solve the problem not knowing a trusted friend is the leader of the rustlers and knows of Red's plans.