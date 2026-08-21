Lunch Break Special : Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum

Join us on Tuesday, September 1st at Noon at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum for a program by Rene' Griffin. He will be talking about the new Event Center that will be dedicated on April 16th on the campus of East Texas A&M University and the impact the Center will have on the community. Rene' will also discuss the history of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) associated with collegiate sports and how they arrived at the current agreement and the impact it has on East Texas A&M Athletics today.

Rene' was only seven when his dad took a teaching job at East Texas State College and the family moved to Commerce in 1960. He grew up in town and on the University campus. After graduating from Commerce High, Rene' attended E.T. where he majored in computer science, biology and math. After a year of graduate school, he partnered with his childhood friend, Brent Dyer, where he was co-owner and Vice President of Texas Book Company for 40 years. Last year Rene' was awarded the Gold Blazer Award for his dedication and service to East Texas A&M and next month he will be inducted into the E.T. Athletics Hall of Honor. Admission to the program is free for museum members; otherwise there is a general $5 charge to the program. For additional information contact the Museum at (903) 450-4502.