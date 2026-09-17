Happening on campus at East Texas A&M University, in Talbot Hall, it's the 29th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival!

The festival is an event hosted in over 500 venues across the globe. Hundreds of short film submissions have been narrowed down to 10 finalists, which will be shown in Talbot Hall of Languages Room 203.

You'll be able to watch the films, and then vote for your favorite. This event is open to students as well as the general public.