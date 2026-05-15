Mixed Media Art Demonstration
Mixed Media Art Demonstration
Award winning artist Theresa Glover will be sharing how she uses inks, acrylics, oils, paper, and gel to create expressive mixed media artwork.
Open to the public. This meeting is free for Greenville Art League Members or $5 for non-members. Pay at the door
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Greenville Art League
greenvilletxartleague@gmail.com
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
1 Lou Finney Blvd.Greenville, Texas 75401
(903) 457-2992
wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us