Join us on Saturday, October 24th from 7-9pm at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum for Night at the Museum! Haven an evening out with friends or a date night as you stroll around the museum while enjoying food, drinks and live music by Mike Castleberry. Tickets include heavy hors d'oeuvres, 2 drink tickets and an adult craft (while supplies last). VIP tickets will also include a behind the scenes tour of the museum collection. Regular tickets cost $20 and VIP tickets are $25. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets contact the museum at (903) 450-4502 or visit https://paybee.io/@audeimuseum@10 to purchase tickets online.