Paris Balloon and Music Festival
Paris Balloon and Music Festival
Coming back to Paris the weekend of September 11th - 13th.
Festival is Friday & Saturday nights 5-9:30ish at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Ages 13 & up $10 - Ages 5-12 $5 - 4 & under Free.
Balloons take Flight Saturday and Sunday mornings around (7-7:45 am) Flights depend on weather being cooperative.
Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides * Monster Truck Rides * available for additional cost.
Taking the stage Friday night Stoney Musgrove!
Taking the stage Saturday night The Jukebox Heroes
Paris Fairground Reservations
$10 ages 13 and up, $5 ages 5-12, ages 4 and under enter free.
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.
Paris Fairground Reservations
570 E Center St.Paris, Texas 75460
(903) 785-7971