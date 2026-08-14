Paris Balloon and Music Festival

Coming back to Paris the weekend of September 11th - 13th.

Festival is Friday & Saturday nights 5-9:30ish at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Ages 13 & up $10 - Ages 5-12 $5 - 4 & under Free.

Balloons take Flight Saturday and Sunday mornings around (7-7:45 am) Flights depend on weather being cooperative.

Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides * Monster Truck Rides * available for additional cost.

Taking the stage Friday night Stoney Musgrove!

Taking the stage Saturday night The Jukebox Heroes