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Patriotic Textures and Textiles

Patriotic Textures and Textiles

The Creative Arts Center in Bonham's July Art Show theme is Patriotic Textures & Textiles! In honor of our country's 250th Anniversary, they hope to see lots of red, white and blue colors and as well as patriotic themes.

In honor of Bonham Quilt Hop & Fiber Arts Show on July 24 & 25, the Center is also welcoming and celebrating all of the fiber arts, as well as paintings, sculptures and other artforms that have real texture or simply the illusion of texture. At the end of the month, the Center will adjust the exhibit to make room for beautiful quilts for the annual Quilt Hop & Fiber Arts Show. Artwork is due July 1.

CALL FOR SWEETS!
Seeking donations of baked goods for an online Sweets Auction. Bonus points if it's got a patriotic theme or container (but not required). Sweets can be dropped off at the center on July 1 from 10 am to 6 pm or July 2 from 8:30 am to 10:00 am.

OPENING RECEPTION
Thursday, July 2. Come and go from 5-7 pm. Online bidding for the Sweets Auction will be from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm on July 2 too. In addition to seeing all of the great artwork and visiting with the artists and other guests, the Creative Arts Center is excited to welcome Regina Jones. She is a local author who just published her first book! She will be here selling and signing her books.

Creative Arts Center- Bonham
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Creative Arts Center- Bonham
200 W. 5th St.
Bonham, Texas
903-640-2196
BonArtCenter@gmail.com
https://creativeartscenterbonham.com/