Pet Adoption and Donation Event

The newly opened Commerce Animal Shelter encourages you to adopt, donate and make a difference! You can give a homeless pet a second chance at a happy life.

Special adoption rates will be offered during this event: $75 for female dogs and $60 for males. This includes the spay/neuter, vaccines, flea treatment and a microchip. Even if you don't want to adopt, our animals love visitors so just come by to say hi and pet a pup or two.

The shelter is also in need of donations. Items needed include:

