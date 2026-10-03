© 2026 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pet Adoption and Donation Event

Pet Adoption and Donation Event

The newly opened Commerce Animal Shelter encourages you to adopt, donate and make a difference! You can give a homeless pet a second chance at a happy life.

Special adoption rates will be offered during this event: $75 for female dogs and $60 for males. This includes the spay/neuter, vaccines, flea treatment and a microchip. Even if you don't want to adopt, our animals love visitors so just come by to say hi and pet a pup or two.

The shelter is also in need of donations. Items needed include:

  • Blankets
  • Towels
  • Puppy/Kitten Food
  • Puppy Pads
  • Cleaning Supplies (Bleach, detergent, Dawn dish soap, paper towels)
Commerce Animal Shelter
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Commerce Animal Shelter
1203 O'Neal Street
Commerce, Texas 75428
(903) 886-1160
cas@commercetx.org
https://www.commercetx.org/animal-shelter/page/animal-shelter