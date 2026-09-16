Porch Book Sale

At this event you'll be able to view rare unique and cheap books donated from across Hunt County! Books will be available on topics ranging from old fictions told on the dusty pioneer trails and western fictions written for a modern reader, to Military and Texas history and cookbooks pulled straight from true Texan kitchens to make good homemade meals for your family and many more topics.

Book prices range from an average of 1-5 dollars with rare books peaking at $15. This event is FREE to attend and browse. The event will occur Saturday on the front porch of the Audie Murphy/ American Cotton Museum. Come find your newest read or add to your collection amongst the rare and unique books you won’t find in your local bookstore! If you have any questions or want more information contact the museum at amacm@att.net or call (903) 450-4502.