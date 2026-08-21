San Jacinto Plaza Music Series
San Jacinto Plaza Music Series
Happening in downtown Rockwall, the San Jacinto Plaza Music series is bringing you live music on Friday and Saturday nights through October!
Friday, August 28 will feature Justin Pickard, and Saturday, Aug. 29th's headliner will be Cade Holiday!
For more information, including a full schedule, you can visit this link.
San Jacinto Plaza
Every week through Nov 01, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
San Jacinto Plaza
101-115 S San Jacinto St.Rockwall, Texas 75087
(469) 585-9515