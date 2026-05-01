Summer Day the Rayburn Way

Children ages 10 to 12 are invited to join a three-hour program to learn about basic architecture, design a scale model floor plan of a home from preselected rooms, and create a 3-D version of their design. We will have two sessions of this camp, one on June 25th and one on June 26th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – each session covers the same material. Space is limited to five children per camp session. We will charge $15 per child to attend a session. Caregivers may accompany their child during the session at no charge, or children may be dropped off. Registration is required to attend the camp, and the registration deadline is June 15th. Register on the Texas Historical Commission website under “Texas State Historic Sites Summer Camps” - https://thc.texas.gov/travel/texas-state-historic-sites-summer-camps. Our flyers for this program also have a QR code that you may scan to take you to the registration page. Contact us with any questions.

