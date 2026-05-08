Summer U-Pick Social
Summer U-Pick Social
The Twin Oaks Farm for Experiential Learning will hold its 2nd annual Summer U-Pick Social will be held on June 13, 2026 from 8:30-12!
You’ll have the chance to tour the farm, pick any available produce, and check out our student research projects. We look forward to seeing our community at the farm!
Twin Oaks Farm for Experiential Learning
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Twin Oaks Farm for Experiential Learning
2965 State Highway 24Campbell, Texas 75422