Wolfe City Christmas Parade
Wolfe City Christmas Parade
The Wolfe City Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Christmas Parade!
This year's theme is "All-American" in celebration of the U.S.A.'s 250th birthday!
See the Wolfe City Chamber's website (Facebook page) for more details and registration info!
Wolfe City, TX
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wolfe City Chamber of Commerce
(903) 413-4004
wolfecitychamberofcommerce@gmail.com
Wolfe City, TX
105 W. Main St.Wolfe City, Texas 75496