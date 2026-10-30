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Wolfe City Christmas Parade

Wolfe City Christmas Parade

The Wolfe City Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Christmas Parade!
This year's theme is "All-American" in celebration of the U.S.A.'s 250th birthday!

See the Wolfe City Chamber's website (Facebook page) for more details and registration info!

Wolfe City, TX
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wolfe City Chamber of Commerce
(903) 413-4004
wolfecitychamberofcommerce@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/Wolfe-City-Chamber-of-Commerce-61555709485169/
Wolfe City, TX
105 W. Main St.
Wolfe City, Texas 75496