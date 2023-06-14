Amber Alert issued for Princeton teenager

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing and may be in danger, according to an Amber Alert activated on Tuesday evening. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Ja'Myra Strawder was last seen at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way in Princeton.

The girl is believed to be with a 34-year-old man, Lee Carter III, and they

may be riding in a Mercedes sedan, the bulletin states. Authorities did not disclose their relationship. Here are the descriptions provided by Texas DPS:

Ja'Myra Strawder

Age: 14 years old

Race: Black

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Weight: 140 lbs.

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Clothing description: Last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe, and black house shoes

Suspect: Lee Carter III

Age: 34 years old

Race: Black

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Weight: 203 lbs.

Height: 6 feet

Clothing description: Last seen unknown clothing with tattoos

Vehicle

Make: Mercedes

Year: 2014

License State: Texas

Color: Black

License Number: RNS-2973

Anyone who has seen the girl, the suspect or the vehicle is urged to report information to the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.