Amber Alert issued for Princeton teenager
Ja'Myra Strawder, 14, is believed to be with Lee Carter III, 34.
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing and may be in danger, according to an Amber Alert activated on Tuesday evening. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Ja'Myra Strawder was last seen at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way in Princeton.
The girl is believed to be with a 34-year-old man, Lee Carter III, and they
may be riding in a Mercedes sedan, the bulletin states. Authorities did not disclose their relationship. Here are the descriptions provided by Texas DPS:
Ja'Myra Strawder
Age: 14 years old
Race: Black
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Weight: 140 lbs.
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Clothing description: Last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe, and black house shoes
Suspect: Lee Carter III
Age: 34 years old
Race: Black
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Weight: 203 lbs.
Height: 6 feet
Clothing description: Last seen unknown clothing with tattoos
Vehicle
Make: Mercedes
Year: 2014
License State: Texas
Color: Black
License Number: RNS-2973
Anyone who has seen the girl, the suspect or the vehicle is urged to report information to the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.