Brookshire's selling Texas pharmacies to Walgreens

The regional grocery store chain Brookshire’s is selling its Texas pharmacy operations to Walgreens. The Tyler-based Brookshire Grocery Co. operates 120 pharmacies in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Brookshire’s CEO Brad Brookshire cited an increasingly complex pharmaceutical services market as part of the reason for the sale. Walgreens officials promised Brookshire’s pharmacy customers a “seamless transition,” however, the statement from Brookshire’s says that Brookshire’s pharmacies could close. The arrangement could resemble the national deal CVS has with Target.

Brookshire’s has been in the grocery store business for 95 years and has 206 stores in four states operating as Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and Reasor’s. The pharmacy sale is not affecting Brookshire’s stores in Oklahoma.

In the KETR listening area, Brookshire’s operates pharmacies in Commerce, Greenville, Farmersville, Bonham, Paris, Sulphur Springs, Emory, Quinlan, and Fate.