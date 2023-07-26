GEUS to invest $1M in improving consumer internet, cable services

In Greenville, the municipal electrical utility is looking to improve and expand its consumer internet and cable services. The Herald Banner reports that the board of the Greenville Electric Utility Service, or GEUS, has voted to invest more than $1 million in upgrading its cable and internet service with faster equipment. The hardware upgrades are to be provided by the San Jose-based technology company Harmonic. The Banner reports GEUS officials expressed their desire to improve their identity as an internet service provider. The GEUS board also authorized an agreement with the San Jose-based digital entertainment company TiVo to provide streaming television services for GEUS customers in Greenville.