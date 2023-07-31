Honey Grove firefighter dies following on-duty vehicle accident

In Honey Grove, a local firefighter has died as a result of injuries sustained in an on-duty motor vehicle accident. Evan Brown died yesterday morning in the intensive care unit at Medical City Plano. The accident happened on the night of July 9. Brown and fellow firefighter Bryson Braley were responding to a call when their vehicle crashed. Braley suffered minor injuries, but Brown’s injuries were serious, and eventually, fatal.

The Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department has put out a call to other first responders around the region to take shifts at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Honey Grove, where Brown’s body is under Honor Guard Watch. A link to a sign-up sheet has been posted at the Honey Grove Fire Department Facebook page. A link to a fundraiser for Brown’s family is also available at the Honey Grove Fire Department Facebook page.