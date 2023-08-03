Greenville trash pickup to switch over to Blackjack Disposal in October
The city is moving to a new provider following complaints about current servicer Waste Connections.
- In Greenville, the Herald Banner reports from this week’s city council meeting that the local trash collection service will be provided by a new company, starting in October. Greenville currently uses Waste Connections for its trash pickup service. Waste Connections is a corporation with operations across the U.S., and in Canada, as well. It’s headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. The City of Greenville plans to start using Quinlan-based Blackjack Disposal starting in October. The city approved a contract in March of this year, following a series of citizen complaints to the council about Waste Connections. The Herald Banner reports that since the change was announced, the number of complaints about Waste Connections have increased in recent months. Blackjack Disposal currently provides trash collection services in 11 counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in Northeast Texas.
- Also in Greenville, the Greenville Independent School District has announced Greenville High School Athletics Director and Head Football Coach Darren Duke has resigned. The school district made the announcement Tuesday and did not provide any reason or explanation for Duke’s resignation. Football practices began this week. Greenville plays its first scrimmage on the 17th. Like most area schools, the Lions will open the 2023 regular season on Friday, Aug. 25. Greenville will be at home against Lake Dallas.