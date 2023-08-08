Fannin County issues burn ban as fire danger increases across region

Fannin County has issued a ban on outdoor burning. In doing so, Fannin County joins many other counties across the state taking precautions during an extended heat wave, that has dried grasses and weeds across the region. Dallas, Kaufman, and Van Zandt counties also have burn bans in effect. Today, firefighters are battling blazes near Henderson and near Cleburne, as well as elsewhere across Texas.

Parts of Northeast Texas received a little rain this morning, as a few showers moved over the region before and just after sunrise.

This evening, we have a slight chance for isolated showers or small thunderstorms. No rain in the overnight forecast for the region – partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s. Tomorrow, hotter – highs near 102 on Tuesday. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the triple digits from tomorrow, through the weekend and into next week.