Man dies in airplane crash at Caddo Mills airport

The pilot of a small airplane is dead following a crash yesterday at the Caddo Mills airport. Yesterday afternoon shortly after 3 o’clock, Caddo Mills firefighters and police responded to a call of a grass fire in the 4200 block of FM 1565. Upon arrival, first responders found that the fire was the result of a plane that had crashed off the runway at the Caddo Mills airport. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release the identity of the pilot but said that he was in training to qualify for a commercial license. The pilot was operating a Cessna 150. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said the crash happened during a take-off attempt and involved some sort of mechanical issue. The specific cause of the crash is under investigation.