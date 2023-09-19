Commerce City Council to adopt FY 2024 budget at Sept. 19 meeting
The proposed budget includes a rise in property tax rates that would result in about $45 more per year for a home valued at $100,000.
Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee discusses the city's proposed budget and tax rates. Lisenbee also describes the city's efforts to keep employee salaries on pace with those offered in other rural communities, as well as the city's new certification pay program for professional development. Commerce Community Engagement Specialist Kaylah Boldin details some of the city's recent successes in increasing the visibility and accessibility of communications from the city.