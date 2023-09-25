Severe storms roll through Northeast Texas Sunday night

Severe thunderstorms rolled through northeast Texas last night. For about an hour, Commerce was under a tornado warning. A severe thunderstorm system developed in Fannin County and began to show rotation around Wolfe City as the storm cell moved toward Commerce. The tornado warning for northeastern and parts of east central Hunt County was issued at 6:19 p.m. and remained in effect until 7:30 p.m. The tornado warning also included parts of western Delta and Hopkins counties at various times. Radar continued to indicate rotation as the storm settled over Commerce shortly before 7 p.m. No tornado developed, and at 7:30 p.m. the warning statement associated with the storm system was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

The severe thunderstorm continued on to the southeast to other parts of eastern Hunt County and western Hopkins County. Rains County also got hit by the storm, and significant tree and power pole dame was reported in Emory. This morning, about 580 electricity customers remain without power in Rains County. Power outages occurred throughout the region and repairs continue today.