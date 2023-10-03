National Night Out events scheduled around the region

From the City of Commerce:

"The City of Commerce is excited to announce that National Night Out will take place at Centennial Park on October 3, from 5-8 p.m. All are invited to join in the festivities, which will include carnival games, inflatables, a raffle, and free food! The event will have a carnival theme and will also host a food drive for local pantries.

National Night Out is an annual event that encourages community building. It’s a great opportunity for neighbors to get together and build relationships with local law enforcement. It’s sure to be a night full of fun, food, and community spirit!

PLEASE NOTE: No one will be turned away if they don't come with canned goods. All are welcomed and each canned food donation is greatly appreciated!"