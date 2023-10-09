354th District Judge Aiken to seek another term

In Greenville, 354th Judicial District Court Judge Keli Aiken has announced her intent to seek another term. The court serves both Hunt and Rains counties and hears cases related to child and family law, felony criminal cases, and civil cases. Aiken has been in office since 2017 and is Hunt County’s first elected female state district judge. Aiken succeeded retiring district judge Richard Beacom. Previously, Aiken had served as the Hunt County first assistant district attorney.