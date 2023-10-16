Three fatal accidents last week claim total of 5 lives on Hunt County highways

It was a deadly week on Hunt County highways last week. In Greenville, two people died in separate accidents on Saturday. Those deaths followed a major wreck Thursday on Interstate 30 near Campbell that resulted in the deaths of three people.

Saturday morning, Greenville police responded to an accident on Joe Ramsey Blvd., just north of U.S. Highway 380. A passenger vehicle had collided with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene.

Elsewhere, in far southwest Greenville, and accident involving two passenger vehicles resulted in one death. The incident happened between I-30 and State Highway 66. The cars collided at the intersection of FM 1570 and Harrell Street. That resulted in one death.

On Thursday, a major crash on Interstate 30 caused the deaths of three people. Texas Department of Public Safety investigators say a passenger vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler. Three people died in the ensuing wreck.

All of the incidents are under investigation and further details have not been released.