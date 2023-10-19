A&M-Commerce reports enrollment increase over last year

The biggest enrollment jump was among first-time freshmen, with a 22.1% increase over last year.

What’s fueling this upward trend? According to Nechell Bonds, Vice President for Enrollment Management, it’s the university’s dedication to providing high quality educational opportunities that prepare our students for success, including those from low-income and first-generation backgrounds.

Bonds explained that the university makes an exceptional education accessible through affordable tuition, generous scholarships, comprehensive advising and support services, flexible online programs, and other innovative solutions.

“We will continue to offer high-demand, high-quality degree programs while keeping higher education within reach for all families,” Bonds said.

Bonds also mentioned that Fall 2024 application numbers are already up 15% from pre-pandemic levels.

A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin emphasized that rising enrollment numbers reflect the university’s commitment to the students it serves.

“We don’t just talk about transforming lives; we live by those words,” Rudin stated. “Our growing enrollment numbers reflect our dedication to meeting students’ needs and demonstrate that we are, without a doubt, a destination institution in Northeast Texas and beyond.”