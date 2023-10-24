Former Caddo Mills PD school resource officer sentenced to 12 years in prison

A former school resource officer for the Caddo Mills Police Department has been handed a prison sentence following a guilty plea to a child sex offense. Ray Jimenez, 26, of Rockwall, was sentenced to 12 years in state prison this week after pleading guilty to indecency with a child by sexual contact. Jimenez was arrested and charged last November. He had been working for the department since Sept. 2021. The Greenville Herald Banner reports Jimenez was listed as one of two of the department’s student resource officers. Indecency with a child by sexual contact is a second-degree felony and carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.