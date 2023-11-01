Commerce water service interrupted by leak, boil notice issued

Water service in Commerce was interrupted early this morning due to what was later found to be a leak on a major pipeline. A boil water notice has been issued for City of Commerce water customers.

Bottled water is being distributed today at two sites in Commerce. Commerce residents may pick up bottled water at the city’s police and fire complex just south of the downtown square. The water is being distributed from a parking lot facing Park Street, behind the main building, just south of the intersection of Park and Sycamore streets. Water is also being distributed on the university campus at the old Watson Cafeteria Building located just north of Culver Street on the west side of State Highway 11. The city currently plans to distribute water at both sites until 4 p.m. this afternoon. Proof of residency is required.

Most of the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus is on the university water system, which continues to operate normally. However, some university buildings use City of Commerce water and are also under a boil notice. Those buildings include the Rayburn Student Center, the Welcome Center, the Employee Services building, Henderson Hall, Prairie Crossing, the Outdoor Adventure Center, the Agronomy Building, the Greenhouse, the Head House, and the Agronomy Classroom Building.

This morning, the city said the leak in question was coming from a one-foot diameter pipeline on the east side of town. Crews are working to repair the leak and restore water pressure. The city is providing updates on the “City of Commerce, Texas” Facebook page. Details about bottled water distribution sites are also posted there.