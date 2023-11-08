Republicans Money, Dutton headed for runoff election in Texas House District 2 race

Two Republicans are headed for a runoff election to determine who will represent House District 2 in Austin. The seat has been vacant since May, when Republican Bryan Slaton resigned and was later expelled from the House after an investigation determined he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 19-year-old woman on his staff.

Brent Money and Jill Dutton will face one another in a runoff election that has not yet been scheduled. No candidate from a crowded field of five Republicans and one Democrat won a simple majority. Money, a Greenville attorney, finished first with about 32 percent of the vote, while Dutton, a Republican Party activist from Van Zandt County, finished second with about 25 percent.

In Greenville, voters in yesterday’s election said no to three school district bond proposals and yes to four City of Greenville propositions.

The highest-profile of those municipal items was Proposition A, which would authorize $65 million toward the funding of a new 100,000-square-foot recreation center located at the current Greenville SportsPark, as well as a 25,000-square-foot expansion to the existing Reecy Davis, Sr. Recreation Center. Greenville has been without a public swimming pool since the local YMCA closed at the end of 2017.

In other Hunt County contested races, Josephine voters elected Jane Ridgeway and Pamela Sardo to the city council. West Tawakoni voters elected Jack O’Connell and Chris Burkett were elected to city council.