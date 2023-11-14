Collin College wins lawsuit filed by former history professor

Collin College has won its case defending itself from allegations that it violated a former professor's civil rights. KERA’s Bill Zeeble reports on the verdict.

History professor Michael Phillips lost his Collin College job last year after years of teaching there. He said the school disliked his politics and his criticism of the college. He also accused the school of ignoring COVID-19 health concerns, after professors were told they couldn’t mention mask-wearing to students. Phillips said that violated speech and academic freedom rights. But a jury disagreed. Phillips' attorney expressed disappointment with the outcome. Collin College said (in a statement) the verdict affirmed that “the college’s policies were not unconstitutionally vague, as alleged.” I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.