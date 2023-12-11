© 2023 88.9 KETR
88.9 KETR's "Silent Drive" is underway

KETR | By Jerrod Knight
Published December 11, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST

In the new year ahead, KETR will continue to do what public media has done for decades—bringing people together to help make sense of the world.

This is the commitment that’s always guided our work, and which remains central to our mission as a public radio KETR.

And the one factor, more than any other, that enables KETR to be a constant in our community is the grassroots support of listeners.

Voluntary donations from our listeners make up the largest and most reliable source of KETR’s funding. That is why we’re asking for your contribution.

As 2023 draws to a close, we’re asking you to make it an ongoing monthly contribution. It’s the best thing you can do to give 88.9 KETR a solid future.

Start your monthly gift today so that KETR can continue to be available for our entire community in the new year—giving $12, $15, or $20 a month will do so much.

Support the Silent Drive

88.9 KETR’s “Silent Drive” isn’t really silent - we’re just looking to do our year-end fundraising without significant interruption to the news and programs you love. This effort runs now through December 15th.

The best way to show that our staying out of the way of your radio is what’s best is to help make this drive successful with a sustaining gift right now - off the air. Click here to get started - and thanks.
Jerrod Knight
Jerrod Knight oversees station programming, news and sports operations, individual and corporate development efforts, business and budget planning and execution, and technical operations.
