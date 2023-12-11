88.9 KETR's "Silent Drive" is underway

In the new year ahead, KETR will continue to do what public media has done for decades—bringing people together to help make sense of the world.

This is the commitment that’s always guided our work, and which remains central to our mission as a public radio KETR.

And the one factor, more than any other, that enables KETR to be a constant in our community is the grassroots support of listeners.

Voluntary donations from our listeners make up the largest and most reliable source of KETR’s funding. That is why we’re asking for your contribution.

As 2023 draws to a close, we’re asking you to make it an ongoing monthly contribution. It’s the best thing you can do to give 88.9 KETR a solid future.

Start your monthly gift today so that KETR can continue to be available for our entire community in the new year—giving $12, $15, or $20 a month will do so much.