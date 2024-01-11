Republican Texas Senate primary race includes residency challenge

In the Texas Senate, there’s a residency question in the race to determine which Republican will be the presumptive favorite to represent the district that includes Grayson County. Texas Senate District 30 includes Sherman-Denison as well as Denton and Wylie. The district stretches to the west to include Wichita Falls and Weatherford. Incumbent Republican Drew Springer is retiring. Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have endorsed Brent Hagenbuch, who’s a Denton County businessman and former Denton County GOP chairman.

The Texas Tribune reports when Hagenbuch filed, he claimed a Denton office building as his residence. His opponents say he lives in Little Elm, which is outside the district. Texas law requires candidates to live in their district. Hagenbuch’s primary competitors include Carrie de Moor, a Frisco emergency room physician; Jace Yarbrough, a conservative activist and attorney from Denton County; and Cody Clark, a former Denton police officer. De Moor has been endorsed by Attorney General Dan Patrick. De Moor has challenged Hagenbuch’s residency. A hearing on the matter in a Denton County district court is scheduled for next Friday, Jan. 19. Primary elections are set for March 5.