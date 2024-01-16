Some NE Texas schools closed, on delayed schedule Tuesday

Northeast Texas remains in the grip of an arctic cold front. And although many roadways across the region are clear, some thoroughfares remain icy.

Texas A&M University-Commerce announced late yesterday afternoon that the university will be closed today. The university’s announcement specified that in-person classes will be canceled, but some staff deemed essential will work a normal day today. The university’s statement about operations today can be found at tamuc.edu under “News.”

Some area school districts are closed today. The Commerce ISD will be closed. Also, the Alba-Golden, Como-Pickton, Cumby, Edgewood, Fruitvale, Grand Saline, Kaufman, Liberty-Eylau, Lone Oak, Mount Vernon, Rains, Rockwall, Royse City, Sulphur Bluff, Sulphur Springs, Union Grove, Wills Point, Winnsboro and Yantis school districts have also announced closures today. The Quinlan and Boles ISDs will be operating on a delayed schedule, opening at 10 a.m. The Clarksville, Quitman, and Rowlett ISDs, also on a delayed schedule today. If unsure, check with your local school district for updated information. Many districts will be operating on a normal schedule. Paris Junior College is operating on a normal schedule today

