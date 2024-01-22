Carol Ferguson, longtime Herald Banner columnist, dies at 94
A rosary and mass for the author of "On Second Thought" is scheduled for Tuesday morning at St. William Catholic Church.
- Longtime Greenville Herald Banner columnist Carol Ferguson has died at the age of 94. The Herald Banner has published a restrospective of Ferguson’s career. Ferguson had written for the paper since 1972. She retired from the newspaper in 2020. A native of Sioux City, Iowa, Ferguson graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois with a journalism degree. Ferguson’s weekly column, “On Second Thought,” was honored by the Press Women of Texas, National Federation of Press Women, the Associated Press, and the Texas Press Association. Locally Ferguson served on the boards of the Greenville Entertainment Series, the Dallas Symphony Greenville Series and the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library. Memorial services are scheduled for tomorrow morning at St. William Catholic Church in Greenville, beginning with a rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass and a private burial at Memoryland Cemetery. More about Ferguson’s life and legacy can be found in the newspaper’s remembrance of her at HeraldBanner.com.
- In Greenville last Saturday night, a fight among teenagers at the Majestic 12 movie theater left one teen hospitalized. Police say the incident happened at the theater at 1401 Joe Ramsey Blvd. at about 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responding to a call of a fight in the parking lot found about 10 youths involved, including a 13-year-old boy who had been stabbed. Police say the boy was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital. The victim’s identity was not released. In a statement today, police say they have identified a suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greenville police.