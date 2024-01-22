Mesquite man arrested in Commerce charged with capital murder
Police have not released details about the death leading to the arrest of Lenarion Niyee Boston, Jr., on Jan. 19.
- A 20-year-old Mesquite man who was arrested in Commerce is being held at the Hunt County jail on a charge of capital murder. The identity of the murder victim associated with the charge has not been released. Commerce police officers arrested Lenarion Niyee Boston, Jr., of Mesquite just after 8 p.m. Friday at the Culver Crossing Apartments, located at 731 Culver St. Officials say the incident that led to Boston’s arrest occurred on Oct. 10, 2023. Police have not released details about the death leading to the charge and say the investigation is ongoing. Boston has been charged with capital murder of a person over 10 years of age but under 15.
- In Greenville, the Greenville Independent School District announced Friday the hiring of a new Director of Athletics. David Collins has previously served as athletics director and head football coach at Pine Tree High School in Longview and Pearce High School in Richardson. Collins has also coached at Mabank, Lake Travis, Flower Mound Marcus and at Allen. Collins follows former AD and head football coach Randy Jackson, whose contract ended in December.