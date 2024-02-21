Whistleblowers claim State of Texas failing to report incidents in youth placement settings

The state of Texas continues to drag its feet in giving federal court monitors access to real time data on youth in unlicensed and dangerous placements.

In a filing Wednesday, court monitors point to two serious incidents that the state failed to disclose – the sexual assault of a youth and a physical assault on a staff member.

TPR's Paul Flahive reports.

Federal court monitors want access to case notes for youth staying in hotels or state-leased homes in what is called child without placement settings.

Experts and youth described in court how the unlicensed placements are dangerous.

The state said it would comply with requests to upload daily logs from the state employees, but in court documents monitors describe how two serious incidents were excluded.

In one incident a child was beaten up multiple times by other youth and then days later lashed out at staff and police– kicking one staff member in the chest so hard they were hospitalized.

In another, court monitors sent media coverage of a sexual assault they should have known about, but was excluded.

State officials called it an oversight. The filings calls into question what else the state may have excluded. I'm Paul Flahive in San Antonio.

