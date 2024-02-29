City of Greenville approves tax incentives for Orbis Corp. plant
The Wisconsin-based company, which makes distribution systems and supplies, plans to hire almost 200 people at a new Greenville location.
- The City of Greenville has approved entering into a tax abatement agreement with Orbis Corp. The move was made at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the council. Orbis manufactures packaging and distribution containers and supplies as well as related products. The Greenville Herald banner reports Orbis intends to hire 191 new employees at its planned Greenville location at the former Fritz Industries building at 7121 Shelby Avenue. Orbis has more than 3,300 employees in North America and Europe. The company is based in Oconomowoc, Wis., and is a subsidiary of Menasha Corp., based in Neenah, Wis. Orbis has food manufacturers and retailers as well as automobile manufacturers among its customers. The Herald banner reports Orbis will receive a 50 percent exemption on taxes paid on value added by the equipment that will be at its Greenville plant.
- As reported earlier this hour, a massive fire in the Texas Panhandle continues to burn in counties northeast of Amarillo. Firefighters from around the greater region, including Northeast Texas, have dispatched to the Panhandle to assist local crews. The Greenville Herald Banner reports four Greenville firefighters have joined the effort. The Smokehouse Creek fire has burned more than 850,000 acres.