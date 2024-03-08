Hunt County Sheriffs Office expands search for Wolfe City man, missing since March 5

On March 5, 2024, at approximately 12:38 pm, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person in the 1600 block of Hunt County Road 4719 Wolfe City, Texas. Upon arrival Deputies learned 70-year-old Mark Dobson was discovered missing from his residence, last seen at approximately 5:00 am that morning. Deputies also learned that Mr. Dobson suffers from Alzheimer’s. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to the location and began an investigation and search for Mr. Dobson. As information became available, a media release was done to get the information out to the public. A Silver Alert was also issued through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with the Northeast Texas C.A.R.T. Team (Child Abduction Response Team), the East Texas Regional Community Emergency Response Team, Lone Star Search and Rescue, MARK9 Search and Rescue, Wolfe City Volunteer Fire Department, Fannin County Office of Emergency Management, Fannin County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team, and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden searched for the last two and a half days for Mr. Dobson.

The search has been conducted with K-9’s, using drones and by foot searchers. As of Thursday afternoon, searchers have not been able to locate Mr. Dobson. Mr. Dobson was last seen in the early morning hours of March 5, 2024 at his home on Hunt County Road 4719. Mr. Dobson was last seen wearing blue jeans, unknown color of shirt and a white pair of New Balance tennis shoes. Mr. Dobson wears glasses and is usual wearing a baseball style cap.

The original search area is being expanded and as the search continues, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public and property owners. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public and property owners to search their properties, outbuildings, barns and any other structures for Mr. Dobson, especially within a three-mile radius of the intersection of Hunt County Road 4719 and Farm to Market Road 512. If anyone has any information regarding the disappearance of Mr. Dobson or needs assistance in searching their property or structures, please call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.