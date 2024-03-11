Paris police shoot, kill Greenville man in Atwoods Friday night

The Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting of a Greenville man by Paris police Friday night. A statement from the Paris Police Department says the man had stolen a police officer’s taser and was pointing the weapon at the officer when he was fatally shot by the officer. The man was identified as Antonio Sessions, age 44, of Greenville. The incident happened in the Atwoods store in Paris off Loop 286. Officials said staff were trying to close the Atwoods at the end of the evening and Sessions would not respond to staff asking him to leave a dressing room. Staff called police, who say Sessions refused to be detained and struggled with the officer, stole his taser, ran away, and then turned and pointed the taser at the officer. Paris police say the officer is on paid administrative leave, as is department policy.

